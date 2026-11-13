Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Two held for attempting to poach protected turtle near Nangal

Two held for attempting to poach protected turtle near Nangal

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 03:52 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. Image courtesy: iStock
Advertisement

Wildlife officials have apprehended two persons for allegedly attempting to poach a protected freshwater turtle near Bela Dhyani village, close to Nangal. The two were reportedly hunting turtles for their meat.

Although the alleged poachers have been apprehended, no case has been registered in the matter so far.

The turtle recovered from the area appears to be an Indian Flapshell Turtle, a freshwater species found in Punjab and other parts of northern India. The species is listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which accords it the highest level of legal protection.

The Indian Flapshell Turtle is characterised by its olive-green to dark-green oval shell, distinctive yellowish spots and relatively smooth, flattened appearance. It is commonly found in freshwater bodies, ponds, wetlands and other aquatic habitats.

Advertisement

Wildlife experts point out that turtles play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of freshwater ecosystems. Their illegal hunting for meat and trade poses a serious threat to their survival.

Under Section 9 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, hunting animals listed in Schedule I is prohibited. The punishment for offences involving such animals is prescribed under Section 51(1) of the Act and includes imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, which may extend to seven years, along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.

Equipment, vehicles and other articles used in committing the offence may also be liable to confiscation. In the present case, wildlife officials have confiscated a motorcycle allegedly used by the two men.

Advertisement

The apprehension of the alleged poachers has brought attention to the threat posed by illegal hunting to protected wildlife in the Nangal region.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts