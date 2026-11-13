Two held for attempting to poach protected turtle near Nangal

Wildlife officials have apprehended two persons for allegedly attempting to poach a protected freshwater turtle near Bela Dhyani village, close to Nangal. The two were reportedly hunting turtles for their meat.

Although the alleged poachers have been apprehended, no case has been registered in the matter so far.

The turtle recovered from the area appears to be an Indian Flapshell Turtle, a freshwater species found in Punjab and other parts of northern India. The species is listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which accords it the highest level of legal protection.

The Indian Flapshell Turtle is characterised by its olive-green to dark-green oval shell, distinctive yellowish spots and relatively smooth, flattened appearance. It is commonly found in freshwater bodies, ponds, wetlands and other aquatic habitats.

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Wildlife experts point out that turtles play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of freshwater ecosystems. Their illegal hunting for meat and trade poses a serious threat to their survival.

Under Section 9 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, hunting animals listed in Schedule I is prohibited. The punishment for offences involving such animals is prescribed under Section 51(1) of the Act and includes imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, which may extend to seven years, along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.

Equipment, vehicles and other articles used in committing the offence may also be liable to confiscation. In the present case, wildlife officials have confiscated a motorcycle allegedly used by the two men.

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The apprehension of the alleged poachers has brought attention to the threat posed by illegal hunting to protected wildlife in the Nangal region.