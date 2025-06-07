Two held for killing man in Ferozepur

A day after a man was shot dead in Ferozepur city on Thursday evening, the police have arrested two persons for the crime. Those arrested were identified as Angrej Singh and his father Joginder Singh, alias Lalu.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police had booked seven persons by name, including Ashish Chopra, a noted gangster, Amrik Singh, alias Amrika, Gurdit Singh, Angrej Singh, Joginder Singh, alias Lalu, Shivam Sehgal, alias Sanga, and Yuvraj, alias Yuvi, and four-five unidentified persons under Sections 103, 191 (3), 190 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act after receiving a complaint from Pawandeep Kaur, the wife of the deceased Ashu Monga.

A cross-case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the owner of a tattoo shop where the shooting incident took place. The case was registered against six persons, including the deceased, Gurjinder Singh, alias Guri, Nadda, alias Sahba, alias Sarabjit, Lakha, Amarjit and Dev Sharma, under Sections 109, 191 (3) and 190 of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

“All suspects belong to a gang. The incident took place due to some internal strife,” said the SSP, adding that it was in fact Ashu who had come to attack Yuvraj, Amrik Singh and Shivam Sehgal along with his friends. “However, during the shootout, one of the bullets hit Ashu who died on the spot,” said the SSP.