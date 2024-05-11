Two held for smuggling 500 liquor boxes

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 10

A truck driver and vehicle owner, Raj Kumar of Abohar, and his nephew Sudeep of Khairpur Dhani were arrested during checking after the Hajipur police in Bihar stopped them and seized 500 boxes of Punjab-made English liquor that had been stacked under 225 cartons of vegetable oil in the truck.

The suspects were brought from Hajipur after the duo was released on bail. An official said an investigation indicated that after loading 1,305 cartons in the vehicle, Ram and Sudeep allegedly unloaded most of the vegetable oil packs somewhere in Punjab and illegally loaded a large quantity of boxes of liquor.

Patanjali Foods Limited Managing Director Gautam Dixit said the truck was ordered from a transport company located in Abohar to transport vegetable oil worth Rs 15.80 lakh from Udyog Vihar in Sriganganagar to Hajipur (Bihar).

