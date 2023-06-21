Two held for stealing car

Abohar: A police team led by SI Ramandeep Kaur on Tuesday recovered a Swift Dzire car that was recently stolen from Middha village of Fazilka. Circle Inspector VK Meena said suspects Shahbaz Singh Ghuriana and Fauji Deputy were intercepted on the Peelibanga - Rawatsar road and held after an interrogation. OC
60-yr-old jumps into canal, dies
Abohar: The body of 60-year-old Chhotu Ram, who went missing from his Arya Nagar residence on Monday, was recovered from Malukpura canal on Tuesday. His grandson, Rajesh Kumar, said the deceased has been ill for long time and the family was unable to bear expenses on his treatment. It appeared that he left home in distress and jumped into the canal. OC
Farmer’s body recovered
Abohar: The body of Mohinder Kumar, a farmer, was recovered from the water reservoir in a field in Kular village near here on Monday. The body was given to his family after a post-mortem was conducted at a hospital. OC
4 held near Indo-Pak border
Abohar: Four persons, including three from Punjab, were nabbed today while conducting recce near the Indo-Pak border on behalf of Indian smugglers in Sriganganagar. They had contacted Pakistani smugglers in order to procure a huge consignment of heroin through drones.
