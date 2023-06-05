Two held for theft

Our Correspondent

Abohar: In just 24 hours, the police traced and arrested both suspects who had allegedly burgled the house of a former SMO in New Suraj Nagari. The police said Vijay Kumar Lucky of Jaswant Nagar and Joginder Juggu of Ram Nagar have been held under Sections 380 and 454 of the IPC. OC

Pilgrim goes missing

Gopeshwar: A woman pilgrim went missing on Sunday after an avalanche occurred near Atlakoti in Uttarakhand while a group of Sikh devotees was returning from Hemkund Sahib, officials said. Four other pilgrims caught in the avalanche on their way back from the shrine were rescued, Chamoli District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said. PTI

SSP rewards diligent staff

Muktsar: SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill on Saturday gave Rs 11,000 to the staff on night duty at the hi-tech police check post in Sarainaga village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road here. A spokesperson said the SSP had conducted a surprise check and found that the officers were performing their duty diligently. TNS

Cops hurt in roof collapse

Abohar: The roof of the guard room at the official residence complex of ASP Jassa Ram Bose in Hanumangarh collapsed on Saturday. Gunman JP Meena and driver Sanjeev Pareek were injured. Some policemen removed the debris and took the injured officers to a hospital. Their condition is said to be out of danger. OC

Man robbed of Rs 1 lakh

Abohar: Ramesh Kumar of Nai Abadi was robbed of Rs 1 lakh near the main post office on Saturday afternoon. The victim said some unidentified miscreants pushed his scooter and robbed him of the cash when he was on his way to deposit it to the post office. SHO Sanjiv Kumar reached the site but could not find any clues. OC

Two drug peddlers nabbed

Abohar: The CIA staff seized 80-gm heroin from a biker identified as Gurpreet Singh of Seed Farm colony. Rakesh Kumar of Karnisar village has been held with 20-gm ‘chitta’, an adulterated form of heroin.