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Home / Punjab / Two held in Abohar trader murder case

Two held in Abohar trader murder case

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Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 08:14 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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All four drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Photo for representation
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In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Rajasthan, has reportedly arrested two alleged shooters, Rajinder Billa and Jaskaran, alias Karan Katta, from Jodhpur on Sunday in connection with the murder of Abohar-based cloth merchant

Sanjay Verma.

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Verma was shot dead in broad daylight outside his showroom at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Abohar, Fazilka district, on July 7, 2025.

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The two arrested accused are allegedly among the main shooters involved in the crime.

Confirming the development, Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the district police were pursuing the case vigorously. He claimed that the accused would be brought to Fazilka after completion of the necessary formalities.

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Notably, Verma was getting out of his car and walking towards his showroom when the assailants opened fire on him.

They fled the spot immediately after the shooting.

During the subsequent investigation, the police arrested several persons allegedly involved in the murder. Two accused, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet Singh, were killed in police encounter, while several others were arrested from Punjab and other states.

The two accused had allegedly been absconding since the murder.

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