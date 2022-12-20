Two held with 1-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly carrying one kg of opium from Kabarwala village on Sunday. The suspects have been identified as Gobind Dodi and Gobind Ram of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Protest near CM’s house

Sangrur: Alleging mistakes in the answer sheets of exams, members of unemployed 4161 master cadre union protested in Sangrur near the CM’s residence. The protesters tried to reach the residence, but were stopped by the police. TNS

Vehicles collide on NH

Muktsar: Multiple vehicles collided on the Malout-Bathinda national highway near Thehri village here on Monday morning due to dense fog. No loss of life was reported in the incident, but some persons suffered injuries. Sources said a bus, a school van, a tractor and nearly 10 cars got damaged in mishap. TNS

Rs 5.5-cr revamp for Sunam ITI

Sangrur: Cabinet Miniset Aman Arora on Monday gave a green signal to renovation of Shaheed Udham Singh ITI, Sunam, which will cost Rs 5.5 crore. Arora said the ITI built around 60 years ago was completely neglected by previous governments.

#Muktsar #Rajasthan