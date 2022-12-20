Two held with 1-kg opium

Muktsar: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly carrying one kg of opium from Kabarwala village on Sunday. The suspects have been identified as Gobind Dodi and Gobind Ram of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS
Protest near CM’s house
Sangrur: Alleging mistakes in the answer sheets of exams, members of unemployed 4161 master cadre union protested in Sangrur near the CM’s residence. The protesters tried to reach the residence, but were stopped by the police. TNS
Vehicles collide on NH
Muktsar: Multiple vehicles collided on the Malout-Bathinda national highway near Thehri village here on Monday morning due to dense fog. No loss of life was reported in the incident, but some persons suffered injuries. Sources said a bus, a school van, a tractor and nearly 10 cars got damaged in mishap. TNS
Rs 5.5-cr revamp for Sunam ITI
Sangrur: Cabinet Miniset Aman Arora on Monday gave a green signal to renovation of Shaheed Udham Singh ITI, Sunam, which will cost Rs 5.5 crore. Arora said the ITI built around 60 years ago was completely neglected by previous governments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...