Two held with 10 kg opium in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

With the arrest of two persons, the city police have busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized 10 kg opium from their possession. The opium was smuggled from Imphal in Manipur.

Those arrested were identified as Pishora Singh and Arjodh Singh, alias Jodha, both residents of Boparai Maadal village in Tarn Taran. The police also impounded their car (PB04 V 1299), in which they were going to supply the opium.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they got a specific input that the duo had procured opium from a person in Imphal and were coming to deliver it to their accomplices. He said under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpreet Mandher and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana, a police team of the CIA headed by Binderjit Singh conducted the operation and nabbed the two with the contraband.

The Commissioner said further investigations were being conducted to probe into the backward and forward linkages and smash drug smuggling network. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested suspects till date, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manipur