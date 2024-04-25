Two held with 100 gm heroin

Sangrur, April 24
Two persons, including a woman, were arrested with 100 gm of heroin near Gobindpura Nagri village (Chhajli) by the CIA staff today.
A case has been registered against them at the Chhajli police station in this regard.
The arrested man is from Sangrur while the woman belongs to Bhawanigarh. The police recovered the consignment from the car they were travelling in.
