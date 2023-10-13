Two held with 12 kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 12

In another major haul of drugs, the police thwarted an attempt by a drug cartel to smuggle narcotics and seized 12 kg heroin from two smugglers.

Lakhbir Singh, AIG, CI Wing, said following inputs, a naka was laid near Qile Wala Chowk on the Hussainiwala border road during which two smugglers Gurbinder Singh alias Binder and Kulwant Singh alias Kanta of Mallian village in Tarn Taran district were apprehended.

The AIG said both were coming back after receiving a consignment from across the border in a car. “During the checking of the car, 16 packets of heroin weighing 12 kg were recovered”, said the AIG.

A case has been registered under Sections 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act at Fazilka.

Earlier on September 9, CI wing sleuths recovered 15 kg heroin and had arrested one smuggler. On July 23, 20 kg heroin was seized while on August 6, the sleuths recovered 77 kg heroin.

