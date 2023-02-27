Two held with 300 litre hooch

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police on Sunday arrested Manpreet Singh and Baljinder Singh of Paakan village in Fazilka, after seizing 200-litre hooch hidden in the wild growth at Chak Sherewala village. TNS

Holiday date correction sought

Abohar: In a letter to the CM, the Vishwa Jain Sangthan (Punjab Chapter) has sought a correction in the list of holidays, stating thatthe government should declare April 3 as a holiday for the Mahavir Janam Kalyanak, instead of April 4.

