Two held with 5 kg heroin in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended two youths with 5 kg of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh in suspected drug proceeds.

The suspects, both aged about 20, have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, alias Krish, and Kamaldeep Singh, alias Gaundi, both residents of Phillaur.

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A police team apprehended them on suspicion near Patwari Dhaba while they were travelling from Kot Kalan Chowk in Deep Nagar towards Cantt Road, Jalandhar, on Friday.