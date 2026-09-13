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Home / Punjab / Two held with 5 kg heroin in Jalandhar

Two held with 5 kg heroin in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:51 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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A team intercepted Ali's movement from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan and apprehended him. Pic: iStock
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The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended two youths with 5 kg of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh in suspected drug proceeds.

The suspects, both aged about 20, have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, alias Krish, and Kamaldeep Singh, alias Gaundi, both residents of Phillaur.

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A police team apprehended them on suspicion near Patwari Dhaba while they were travelling from Kot Kalan Chowk in Deep Nagar towards Cantt Road, Jalandhar, on Friday.

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