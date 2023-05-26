Two held with 500-gm opium

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The Sadar police arrested two persons with 500 gm of opium on Thandewala Road here on Wednesday. The suspects were identified as Sukhmandeep Singh of Katroewala village and Jagsir Singh of Bhundar village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS

Minister pledges to donate eyes

Chandigarh: Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday took a pledge to donate his eyes. He filled an eye donation form during a meeting with representatives of Rotary Eye Bank and Corneal Transplantation Society in Hoshiarpur. TNS

Nijjar meets trusts’ chiefs

Chandigarh: The Minister for Local Government, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, chaired a meeting with Chairmen of Improvement Trusts to address various issues and demands pertaining to the functioning of the trusts in the state. During the meeting, Nijjar stressed on expediting ongoing projects, enhancing transparency and accountability. TNS

Screening test for CAT coaching

Chandigarh: A screening test to select 100 girls from the economically weaker sections, who dream of making it to IIMs and top business schools in the country, will be conducted on May 28 at centres across Punjab. The girls will be provided free coaching for CAT and IIMs by ‘Punjab 100’. TNS

Placement drive next month

Chandigarh: The Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister, Aman Arora, has directed officials to gear up for organising a placement drive next month. Chairing a meeting here at PEDA Complex, Arora asked officials to tie up with industry to generate employment for the youth.