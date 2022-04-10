Two held with 600-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The special task force on Saturday arrested two persons allegedly carrying 600-gm heroin near Warring village on Kotkapura Road here. TNS

Protest outside police station

Muktsar: Family members of a minor girl, who went missing about a month ago, staged a protest outside the police station on Saturday, demanding arrest of two persons booked in the case. Ashok Mahindra, an activist, said the family had been making rounds of the police station, but no action had been taken against the accused.