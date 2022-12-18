Two held with heroin

Sangrur: The police have arrested two persons and confiscated 5-gm heroin from their possession. “We have arrested Satpal Singh and Karnail Kaur and seized 5-gm heroin from them. We have registered a case, and conducting investigations,” said ASI Balwant Singh. TNS
1st to clean legacy waste
Chandigarh: Ferozepur has become state’s first district to clean all of its 7,911 MTs of legacy waste. Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Ferozepur consisting eight urban local bodies (ULBs), including Zira, Guruharsai, Talwandi Bhai, Mallanwala, Mudki, Makhu and Mamdot has cleared all its legacy waste. TNS
Panjwar’s remand extended
Mohali: An NIA court on Saturday extended the police remand of Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikkar Panjwar, by five days. He is a pro-Khalistan operative and alleged mastermind of the 2019 Tarn Taran bomb blast, in which two persons had died. TNS
Moosewala’s Thar reaches home
Mansa: Sidhu Moosewala’s vehicle, in which he was travelling when he was gunned down on May 29 at Jawaharke village, was handed over to his family on Saturday. After the Moosewala’s murder, the Thar had been taken into possession by the Mansa City 1 police.
