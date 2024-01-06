Two held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Two Fazilka residents, identified as Arun Kumar Bittu of Dhobi Ghat and Samdeep Kumar Sonu of Gandhi Nagar, were held at a police naka near Satipura on the Abohar-Hanumangarh highway while reportedly going to Hanumangarh to sell heroin on Friday. The police have seized 35 grams of heroin and impounded the miscreants’ car. OC

8 AFPI alumni join training

Chandigarh: Eight cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali have joined the National Defence Academy, Cadet Training Wings for the Technical Entry Scheme and Air Force Academy. — TNS

Holidays in anganwadis

Chandigarh: The state government has declared holidays in anganwadi centres for children aged 3-6 years till January 14.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said it is very difficult for the young children to come to Anganwadi centres due to the extreme cold. She directed the authorities concerned to provide ration to children for their homes. TNS

Traders calls on Roojam

Chandigarh: Vineet Verma, a member of the Punjab State Traders Commission, on Friday called on state Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam to resolve various traders’ issues at the earliest. Roojam assured the traders that all their legitimate demands would be fulfilled on priority.

