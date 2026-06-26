Two held with illegal weapons in Jalalabad subdivision

The Fazilka police claimed to have seized four imported pistols from two persons, including a minor, in Jalalabad subdivision.

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Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Tarun Rattan said a CIA staff team, while on patrol, spotted two suspicious persons on the link road between Sukhera Bodla and Fattu Wala villages. On seeing the police, the suspects allegedly tried to flee, but were chased and apprehended.

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During the search, the police seized four illegal pistols, magazines and seven live cartridges. The accused were identified as Harnek Singh, alias Neki, and a 16-year-old boy, both residents of Fattu Wala village.

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Their preliminary interrogation revealed the weapons had allegedly been smuggled from Pakistan using drones. A case under the Arms Act has been registered.