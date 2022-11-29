Two held with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The Sadar police have arrested two persons allegedly carrying 15-kg poppy husk and 100-gm opium in a truck near Udekaran village on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh and Jaskaran Singh of Sadarwala village here. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Man held for raping minor

Muktsar: The Kabarwala police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor on the pretext of marrying her. The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Khunde Halal village here. A case has been registered. TNS

4 held for killing bus conductor

Abohar: The Khuiyansarwer police have arrested four persons for allegedly killing Bhim (30) of Waryamkhera village. The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Sonu Yadav and Rajesh Kumar. Investigation indicated that an old enmity was the reason behind the murder. OC

Protest in Sangrur Nov 30

Sangrur: Members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharash Committee (ZPSC) have decided to hold a protest on November 30 at Sangrur over their pending demands. Mukesh Malaud, a leader of ZPSC, said our members from across Punjab would participate in the protest. TNS

One feared drowned

Abohar: A 17-year-old boy was feared drowned while his uncle was rescued from the Karniji distributary of Gang Canal on Monday. Chuni Lal Nayak (40) and his nephew Sanjay (17) fell into the distributary after the former lost control over the bike.

#Muktsar