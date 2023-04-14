Two Hoshiarpur brothers held for sheltering fugitive

Hoshiarpur, April 13
The Hoshiarpur police have arrested two brothers on the charges of harbouring pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and criminal conspiracy.
Hardeep Singh and Kuldeep Singh, both residents of Rajpur Bhaian village, were produced before a court which sent them to a four-day police remand.
Their counsel TS Bariana said Hardeep and Kuldeep, who work as labourers, were arrested under Sections 120B (conspiracy) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code by the Mehtiana police station for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh on April 12.
Pertinently, these youths were among the five men rounded up on April 10 for questioning about the whereabouts of Amritpal and Papalpreet, who had absconded from Marnaian village.
SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the two youths were questioned to confirm some information received in connection with the case, but the facts that came to light during the investigation revealed that both were also Involved in the matter due to which they were arrested.
