Two injured in firing near kabaddi event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Two months after assailants shot international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambiyan during a match at Nakodar, armed men opened fire at an event in Kapurthala today, leaving two injured. The victims suffered wounds in the thigh and shoulder after a group of men opened fire at Boot village.

Witnesses said around 15 men came to the village gate and following an argument, opened fire. They had at least three pistols. A kabaddi match for girls was on at the village when the incident occurred.

One of the victims said: “A kabaddi event was on when 15 men came on bikes and began arguing with us. They opened fire, injuring me in the thigh and another man in the shoulder.”

Makkhan Singh, an eyewitness, claimed the assailants seemed to be in an inebriated condition. Witnesses said one of assailants was apprehended by villagers and taken to the Kotwali police station.

Kapurthala SP Jasbir Singh said: “The two injured men had been identified as Vasakha Singh and Amandeep Singh of Boot village. We are trying to identify the assailants. Investigations are on.”

Kotwali police station SHO could not be reached for comment. No FIR had been registered till the filing of the report.