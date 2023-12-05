Two jailed for abetting suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 4

The court of District and Sessions Judge Jitinder Kaur today sentenced two persons to five-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in a case of abetting of suicide of a man. An FIR had been registered on June 1, 2022, under Section 306 of the IPC.

A case was registered on the statement of the deceased’s father. The complaint said Nirmal Singh had committed suicide after he came to know that his wife Ninder Kaur and one Kulwinder Singh had relations. Nirmal Singh was a resident of Panniwala Mahala village.

The court has sentenced both accused Ninder Kaur and Kulwinder Singh to five-year jail and imposed a fine of Rs10,000. They will have to spend one more year in jail, if they fail to deposit the amount.

