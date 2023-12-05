Two jailed for abetting suicide

Abohar, December 4
The court of District and Sessions Judge Jitinder Kaur today sentenced two persons to five-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in a case of abetting of suicide of a man. An FIR had been registered on June 1, 2022, under Section 306 of the IPC.
A case was registered on the statement of the deceased’s father. The complaint said Nirmal Singh had committed suicide after he came to know that his wife Ninder Kaur and one Kulwinder Singh had relations. Nirmal Singh was a resident of Panniwala Mahala village.
The court has sentenced both accused Ninder Kaur and Kulwinder Singh to five-year jail and imposed a fine of Rs10,000. They will have to spend one more year in jail, if they fail to deposit the amount.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...