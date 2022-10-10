Two jobless teachers climb atop water tank at Sangrur Civil Hospital

Sangrur, October 9
Two members of the ETT and TET Unemployed 2364 Sagharash Committee today climbed atop a water tank at the Sangrur Civil Hospital.
The protesters demanded that they should be recruited once the Punjab and Haryana High Court decides the case in their favour.
Contractual employees staff call off protest
- Contractual employees on Sunday ended their three-day protest after the authorities promised them a meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann on October 28
- Working on contract, through societies and various companies, hundreds of employees had blocked the Sangrur-Ludhiana road at Babbanpur canal bridge in CM's constituency Dhuri for the regularisation of their services
The unemployed teachers had been agitating outside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office for the past eight days. “In 2020, the government had started the recruitment process. Later, the government began hiring volunteers and the matter reached the HC,” said Gursimrat Singh, a member of the committee.
“Ahead of the 2022 Assembly poll, AAP leaders had promised to settle our issue on a priority basis. Now, the same leaders are not even willing to listen to us. We will intensify our agitation if the government fails to recruit us,” said Surinderpal while sitting atop the water tank.
