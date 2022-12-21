Two killed, 4 hurt in furnace blast in Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 20

Two migrants were killed on the spot while four others injured when the furnace of a factory, Great India Steel Mill, situated at Rampur near Doraha exploded early this morning.

The injured are reported to be stable. The Doraha police have registered an FIR under Section 304-A against the owners of the company. As per sources, the furnace blast took place at 5.30 am.

The employees were working during the night shift. The deceased have been identified as Vinay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Kumar of Bihar. The injured include Ramesh Kumar, Asheesh, Anil Kumar and Babbu Ram Mishra. The injured were immediately admitted to a hospital at Doraha where they are undergoing treatment.

The labourers alleged that the boiler was in a poor condition. The mill owner and the supervisor were informed time and again but they never paid heed to their complaints.

SSP, Khanna, visited the spot and took stock of the situation. According to the DSP, Payal, “The injured are stable. The owner of the mill has been booked under Sections 304-A, 337 and 338 of IPC.”