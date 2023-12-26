Two killed as SUV rams into tipper

Malerkotla, December 25
Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the Bolero SUV they were travelling in rammed into a tipper near Ratolan village on the Dhuri road near here late last night.
Tipper driver Bhushan Kumar of Ram Nagar Balahu Sawan (Bihar) was also injured in the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday.
The deceased were later identified as Vicky of Ujawa in Jind district, Haryana, (SUV driver) and vegetable trader Abdul Rashid of Bhumsi in Malerkotla. Mandeep of Ujawa, co-driver of the SUV was also seriously injured.
