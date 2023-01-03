Two killed in accidents

Abohar: Raj Kumar Nagpal of Fazilka died and his friend Deendayal was injured when a mini truck reportedly hit a pickup van that the victims had parked on the roadside near Brahmasar village. In another incident, Krishan Nayak died when a tractor hit his bike near a railway crossing outside Shereka village on Monday evening. OC
26-year-old dies by suicide
Abohar: A 26-yr-old youth, identified as Sukhwant Singh, on Monday ended his life by commiting suicide in a field in Gobindgarh village, 8 km from here. He was the youngest son of farmer Mandir Singh. The cause is yet to be ascertained. OC
Vacation in anganwari centres
Chandigarh: The state government has declared winter vacation till January 8, 2023, in all anganwari centres due to extreme winter in the state. Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the holidays have been declared till January 8 to protect children from the cold weather. All anganwari centres in Punjab will open on 9th January 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...