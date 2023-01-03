Two killed in accidents

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Raj Kumar Nagpal of Fazilka died and his friend Deendayal was injured when a mini truck reportedly hit a pickup van that the victims had parked on the roadside near Brahmasar village. In another incident, Krishan Nayak died when a tractor hit his bike near a railway crossing outside Shereka village on Monday evening. OC

26-year-old dies by suicide

Abohar: A 26-yr-old youth, identified as Sukhwant Singh, on Monday ended his life by commiting suicide in a field in Gobindgarh village, 8 km from here. He was the youngest son of farmer Mandir Singh. The cause is yet to be ascertained. OC

Vacation in anganwari centres

Chandigarh: The state government has declared winter vacation till January 8, 2023, in all anganwari centres due to extreme winter in the state. Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the holidays have been declared till January 8 to protect children from the cold weather. All anganwari centres in Punjab will open on 9th January 2023.