Two killed in attack over water dispute

Sangrur, May 2
Two persons were killed and one suffered serious injuries after armed assailants attacked them in a house at Hedike village.
The police have identified five suspects and are conducting raids to arrest them.
SP Palwinder Singh Cheema said the suspects came to the house in two vehicles, attacked the trio with sharp weapons and fled.
They were taken to a hospital where Amandeep was declared brought dead by doctors. Nirmal also succumbed to his injuries while Gobind is battling for his life.
“Both deceased had some personal enmity with the suspects over sharing of water for irrigation of fields,” said Cheema. The police have registered a case.
