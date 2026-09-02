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Home / Punjab / Two killed in head-on collision near Talwandi Mange Khan in Ferozepur

Two killed in head-on collision near Talwandi Mange Khan in Ferozepur

The deceased were identified as Gurinder Singh, 43, a physical education instructor at Adarsh School in Hardasa village and a resident of Moga, and Abhay Pratap Singh, 17, a resident of Dharamkot

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 09:25 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Two persons, including a physical education instructor and a 17-year-old student, were killed in a head-on collision between two cars near Talwandi Mange Khan village in the Zira subdivision of the district this afternoon.

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The deceased were identified as Gurinder Singh, 43, a physical education instructor at Adarsh School in Hardasa village and a resident of Moga, and Abhay Pratap Singh, 17, a resident of Dharamkot.

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According to information, Abhay was a student at a school in Zira and the son of Harsimrat Singh, who is also a physical education instructor at Adarsh School in Hardasa.

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Gurinder had gone to pick up Abhay from his school in Zira and was taking him to his home in Dharamkot. However, tragedy struck when they reached near Talwandi Mange Khan village, where a Scorpio travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on with their Swift car.

The collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged. Local residents rushed the two victims to Civil Hospital in Zira, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

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A pall of gloom descended on the area following the incident, as the families and friends of the deceased rushed to the hospital after receiving the news.

AAP MLA Naresh Kataria, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kulbir Singh Zira and SAD leader Harpreet Singh Hero also visited the hospital and met the bereaved families to offer their condolences.

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