Two killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Two youths died and two sustained critical injuries when their car rammed into a tree on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road in the wee hours on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh Kumar (35), a resident of Tapa Mandi near Barnala, and Jugraj Singh (27), a resident of Ballo village near Bathinda. TNS

Four miscreants held

Abohar: The police have arrested four persons in two incidents of snatchings. Baljinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Santpura Sangria were held for allegedly barging into a house in Bhagsar village on December 24 and snatching a gold locket from Chawali Devi. Tarn Taran residents Ram Nath Raju and Ajay Kumar Akshay were held for snatching a gold chain from Swarn Kaur.