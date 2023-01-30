Two killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 29

Two elderly persons were killed in a road accident near Adampur village on the Sirhind-Patiala road last evening. The deceased have been identified as Balbir Singh and Gurmel Singh of Kharora village.

ASI Balkar Singh said the victims were riding a bicycle when a speeding car hit them. He said Balbir died on the spot, whereas Gurmel was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. He said the police had registered a case against car driver Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Khanna.

