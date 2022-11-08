Two killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Road pits on an under construction city bypass led to the death of a 60-year-old woman. Paramjit, member of Dhani Sucha Singh village panchayat, died on the spot when the motorcycle she was travelling on overturned due to a pit on the road. The others who sustained injuries were her son Pawan, daughter-in-law Madhu and granddaughter Jasmine. In another incident, Raj Kumar (41) of Arayan village died and Jagannath (37) of Chak 35-F village was injured when two motorcycles collided outside Arayan village on Monday. OC

Heroin, drug money seized

Ferozepur: The police arrested two persons, including a woman, and seized 27-gm heroin along with drug money of Rs 1.25 lakh from them. ASI Gurmej Singh, investigation officer, said Raj Singh and Paramjit Kaur were arrested near Jiwan Arian village in Guru Har Sahai while they were travelling in a car. The duo have been booked under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act. In another case, two persons identified as Vicky and Lakhan, were held following the recovery of 32-gm heroin. TNS

Five arrested for murder

Barnala: The police have arrested five drug addicts for killing a woman on October 3. The victim, Amarjeet Kaur, had returned from Canada. “We have arrested five suspects and recovered gold ornaments and cash from them,” said Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik. The suspects have been identified as Harbans Singh, Harjinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Satwinder Singh and Sukhpreet Singh. TNS

Four drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police on Monday held four drug peddlers. Nearly 32 gm of heroin was seized from Deepender Singh Vikka of Kotkapura, Sandeep Singh Sunny and Lakhwinder Singh Lakha of Faridkot, who were traveling by car. 20-gm heroin was also recovered from Yusuf Khan’s possession who belongs to Suratgarh. All the four were held under the NDPS Act. OC

25 acres of land inundated

Muktsar: Nearly 25 acres were inundated after the Sirhind Feeder Canal overflowed near Gurusar and Smagh villages on Sunday night. Farmers blamed the authorities concerned of negligence and sought action against them.