Two killed in road mishaps

Abohar: Road pits on an under construction city bypass led to the death of a 60-year-old woman. Paramjit, member of Dhani Sucha Singh village panchayat, died on the spot when the motorcycle she was travelling on overturned due to a pit on the road. The others who sustained injuries were her son Pawan, daughter-in-law Madhu and granddaughter Jasmine. In another incident, Raj Kumar (41) of Arayan village died and Jagannath (37) of Chak 35-F village was injured when two motorcycles collided outside Arayan village on Monday. OC
Heroin, drug money seized
Ferozepur: The police arrested two persons, including a woman, and seized 27-gm heroin along with drug money of Rs 1.25 lakh from them. ASI Gurmej Singh, investigation officer, said Raj Singh and Paramjit Kaur were arrested near Jiwan Arian village in Guru Har Sahai while they were travelling in a car. The duo have been booked under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act. In another case, two persons identified as Vicky and Lakhan, were held following the recovery of 32-gm heroin. TNS
Five arrested for murder
Barnala: The police have arrested five drug addicts for killing a woman on October 3. The victim, Amarjeet Kaur, had returned from Canada. “We have arrested five suspects and recovered gold ornaments and cash from them,” said Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik. The suspects have been identified as Harbans Singh, Harjinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Satwinder Singh and Sukhpreet Singh. TNS
Four drug peddlers held
Abohar: The police on Monday held four drug peddlers. Nearly 32 gm of heroin was seized from Deepender Singh Vikka of Kotkapura, Sandeep Singh Sunny and Lakhwinder Singh Lakha of Faridkot, who were traveling by car. 20-gm heroin was also recovered from Yusuf Khan’s possession who belongs to Suratgarh. All the four were held under the NDPS Act. OC
25 acres of land inundated
Muktsar: Nearly 25 acres were inundated after the Sirhind Feeder Canal overflowed near Gurusar and Smagh villages on Sunday night. Farmers blamed the authorities concerned of negligence and sought action against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...