Two killed, one hurt in Phagwara road mishaps

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 28

A newly married woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured when they were hit by a speeding vehicle near Chiherru on a national highway on Saturday.

The couple was en route from Ludhiana to Mukerian on a bike when the tragedy struck. The man, Shivam, was admitted to the local Civil Hospital for treatment. The body of his wife, Kiran, was handed over to their kin after a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case in this regard.

In another horrific mishap, a cyclist, Shingara Singh resident of Bazidowal, died on the spot upon being hit by a speeding vehicle near the Phagwara-Chandigarh bypass on Friday. The police have registered a case, and sent the body of the deceased to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.