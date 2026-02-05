DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Two killed, three injured in car-truck collision in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Two killed, three injured in car-truck collision in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The accident occurred near Allowal village

PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:25 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Two men were killed and three seriously injured after their car collided head-on with a truck in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday night when five men were travelling in a car, which collided with a tipper truck coming from the opposite direction near Allowal village. Two occupants—identified as Om Parkash of Pandori Bawa Dass village in Hoshiarpur and Ajay of Mudki in the Faridkot district—died on the spot, the police said.

The injured, Dildar Singh, Raj Kumar and Ravi Kumar, all residents of Pandori Bawa Dass, were admitted to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that further investigation is under way. PTI

