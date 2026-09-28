Two labourers electrocuted to death in Moga

A tragic incident took place at Badni Khurd village in Moga district on Sunday when two young farm labourers lost their lives after allegedly coming into contact with a snapped power line in a paddy field.

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Chand Singh, both residents of nearby Raoke Kalan village. Both victims were in their early 30s and worked as daily wage labourers to support their families.

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According to sources, the two men were walking through the paddy field when they inadvertently stepped on a live electricity wire that had snapped and fallen to the ground. They suffered severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

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The sudden deaths of the two labourers have sent a wave of shock and grief across Raoke Kalan village, with residents mourning the loss of the two young lives.