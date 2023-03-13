Two labourers killed, 5 injured in furnace blast

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 12

Two labourers were killed and five got injured, three of them seriously, in a furnace blast at in Mandi Gobindgarh last night.

The seriously injured were rushed to the DMCH, Ludhiana, after first aid while two were admitted to a private hospital in Mandi Gobindgarh. The deceased have been identified as Parmod Mandal, who died on way to a hospital, and Chandan Kumar Sharma, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case against the firm owner Ankur Garg under Sections 285, 287, 336, 337 and 304A, IPC, on the complaint of Sunil Dass of Bihar, presently residing at Guru Nanak Colony, Mandi Gobindgarh. No arrest has been made so for.

Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh said Sunil Dass in the FIR lodged with the Mandi Gobindgarh police station had stated that labourers were working at the furnace of Shri Ram Multi Metals Pvt Ltd in Kumbhra village, near Mandi Gobindgarh. At around 1 am, when the labourers put scrap into the furnace, all of a sudden there was a blast and they got trapped in melted iron.

He alleged that the firm owner had not provided any safety equipment due to which two labourers died and five were seriously injured.

The DSP said police had initiated a probe and action would be taken as per the law.