Two lakh vehicle RCs, licences pending with RTOs

Chandigarh, March 29
Hardships are being faced by people of Punjab as printing of around two lakh driving licences and vehicle registration certificates are pending with various Regional Transport Offices (RTO)s.
Kamal Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, said people had to make various rounds of RTO offices as the printing of driving licences and vehicle registration certificates had been stopped, resulting in a huge pendency of 2 lakh cards at various RTOs.
He claimed that nothing was being done by the Transport Department to redress their grievances. “It is a matter of fact that in many cases, there is delay of more than one month, which is contrary to the terms of the contract executed by the Transport Department with the service provider. The provider had failed to provide these on time, resulting in inconvenience to people.
He alleged that the department was making every effort to protect the service provider.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...