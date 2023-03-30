Two lakh vehicle RCs, licences pending with RTOs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Hardships are being faced by people of Punjab as printing of around two lakh driving licences and vehicle registration certificates are pending with various Regional Transport Offices (RTO)s.

Kamal Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, said people had to make various rounds of RTO offices as the printing of driving licences and vehicle registration certificates had been stopped, resulting in a huge pendency of 2 lakh cards at various RTOs.

He claimed that nothing was being done by the Transport Department to redress their grievances. “It is a matter of fact that in many cases, there is delay of more than one month, which is contrary to the terms of the contract executed by the Transport Department with the service provider. The provider had failed to provide these on time, resulting in inconvenience to people.

He alleged that the department was making every effort to protect the service provider.