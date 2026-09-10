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Home / Punjab / Two Ludhiana cops sacked over fake statement in NRI murder case

Two Ludhiana cops sacked over fake statement in NRI murder case

The dismissed officials were accused of recording and relying on the statement of a deceased person

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Taking a firm stand against alleged negligence and misconduct in the investigation of the high-profile NRI Rupinder Kaur murder case, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma has dismissed two police personnel from service.

The dismissed officials were accused of recording and relying on the statement of a deceased person during the investigation into the murder of US-based Rupinder Kaur in Kila Raipur.

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Former Dehlon SHO Sukhjinder Singh and Head Constable Sanjiv Kumar were booked by the Ludhiana police in May in connection with the alleged fabrication of evidence.

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Additional DCP Karanvir Singh said the two officers had allegedly fabricated false evidence and used forged documents dishonestly. The action followed observations made by the special investigation team, which examined the authenticity of the statement in question. According to police records, Gurpreet Singh of Kilaraipur, who died on May 29, 2025, was shown as having recorded a statement on September 19, several months after his death, before the then SHO Sukhjinder.

The matter also came under judicial scrutiny after the Punjab and Haryana High Court sought an explanation from the police during the hearing of a petition filed by one of the accused. The SIT had after an earlier court order conducted an inquiry and reportedly held the then SHO responsible for the irregularities.

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