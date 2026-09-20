Two Majha youths return home after Saudi ordeal

Two Punjab youths who faced imprisonment and remained in detention despite completing their sentences in Saudi Arabia have finally returned to their native places.

On Saturday, Rajinderpal Singh of Tarn Taran and Jasbir Singh of Amritsar met Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal at his residence in Sultanpur Lodhi to express their profound gratitude for his intervention in securing their freedom.

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Rajinderpal Singh said he had moved to Dubai about a decade ago to work as a truck driver. Approximately three years ago, while transporting a company consignment near the Saudi Arabia border, he was detained by customs officials. Although he was driving one of three company trucks and objectionable items were discovered only in a colleague’s vehicle, identical paperwork led to the detention of all three drivers. While the main accused received an eight-year sentence, Rajinderpal was sentenced to one and a half years.

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Having completed his sentence more than fifteen months ago, Rajinderpal faced continued detention without release. Failing to secure relief independently through the Indian Embassy, his paternal uncle approached MP Seechewal on December 8, prompting official diplomatic action that ultimately facilitated his return to India on August 31. Rajinderpal recounted the psychological toll of his ordeal, stating that his release was once unexpectedly delayed right at the airport due to sudden document objections. He also recalled the devastating news of his brother’s passing while incarcerated, which left him unable to return home to bid a farewell. Furthermore, he said that hundreds of other stranded Indians remain trapped abroad due to a lack of advocacy for their cases.

Similarly, Jasbir Singh of Amritsar returned to India on September 3 after remaining stranded for nearly eight months, with his family having approached Seechewal on January 7 for help. Following their safe return, MP Seechewal strongly appealed to the youth and families of Punjab to exercise extreme caution when traveling abroad, urging them to avoid illegal migration and strictly respect foreign legal frameworks. He emphasized that the rule of law in Arab nations is exceptionally harsh, requiring utmost restraint to prevent unnecessary harassment and prolonged imprisonment.