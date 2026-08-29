Two masked men rob, electrocute woman in Tarn Taran; police launch manhunt

The Tarn Taran City police have launched a manhunt for two masked motorcycle-borne men who allegedly robbed and electrocuted a 35-year-old woman at her house in Malia Kalan village on Thursday afternoon. Police are scanning and analysing CCTV footage from cameras installed at nearby houses to identify and trace the suspects. However, no breakthrough has been reported so far.

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The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Kaur. She was alone at home when the incident took place. Her husband, Lakhwinder Singh, former Army personnel, had gone on duty to Jandiala Guru, while their only son had gone to Tarn Taran to attend school.

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According to the police, the two masked suspects entered the house on a motorcycle and allegedly robbed Kuldeep Kaur of around Rs 1 lakh. They then allegedly electrocuted her before fleeing the scene on their motorcycle.

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The incident came to light when the family’s domestic help arrived at the house in the afternoon for work. She found Kuldeep Kaur lying unconscious on the floor and alerted nearby residents and her husband. Lakhwinder Singh rushed home and took her to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

SHO Paramjit Singh Virdi said CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area was being scanned and analysed to establish the route taken by the suspects and identify them. He said police teams had been deployed to trace the accused and that further investigation was underway.

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A case has been registered by the City police. The woman’s postmortem examination was conducted at Civil Hospital on Friday.