Home / Punjab / Two men ‘bridge gap’ on rain-hit road to help 35 school students cross flooded path

Two men ‘bridge gap’ on rain-hit road to help 35 school students cross flooded path

A portion of the road along the paddy fields in Malleyana village in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision was washed away due to heavy rain
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:01 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Gagandeep and Sukhwinder were honoured at a gurdwara on Thursday by the panchayat for their kind act. Video grab
With heavy rains washing away a portion of a road in Punjab’s Moga district, two men played Good Samaritan “bridging the gap” to help several schoolchildren cross the flooded path and reach home.

On Wednesday, around 35 children while heading back home from school found themselves stranded after a portion of the road along the paddy fields in Malleyana village in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision here washed away due to heavy rains.

Due to the heavy flow of water on the broken patch of the road that connects Malleyana village to Rasulpur village, the children were unable to cross it.

Upon seeing the students, a group of villagers stepped in to help them. Among the group were the two men — Gagandeep and Sukhwinder — who got into the water to bridge the gap between the broken patch of the road.

The children stepped onto the backs of the duo to cross the road. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the two men are also seen helping a man and woman cross the road.

Gagandeep and Sukhwinder were honoured at a gurdwara on Thursday by the panchayat for their kind act.

