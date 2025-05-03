DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Two migrant families ordered to leave Punjab village after thefts by their kids

3 days after Narangwal Panchayat resolves to oust two migrant families and ban enrolment of migrants as voters, admn is yet to react
Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 01:24 PM May 03, 2025 IST
Sarpanch Narangwal Kalan Manjinder Mani Grewal reads out the resolutions regarding ban on enrolment of migrants as voters in village and ousting of two migrant families.  Tribune photo
The village Panchayat at Narangwal Kalan village has announced that it will debar members of all migrant families living within its jurisdiction from enrolling as voters.

It has also resolved to oust two migrant families from the village because their minor children had committed thefts at a religious place in the village.

Though videos regarding the pronouncement of the dictates by village Sarpanch Manjinder Mani Grewal during the conclusion of the General Body Meeting (Aam Izlas) of the Gram Panchaya, have gone viral on social media.

However, the administration is yet to react to the controversial action of the village panchayat.

Dehlon BDPO Jastinder Singh Jhall said that a decision about the implementation or rejection of the controversial resolutions would be taken after consulting with senior functionaries in the department.

“As we are yet to receive the proceedings of the meeting, which was reportedly held on Tuesday, we are not in a position to react to the matter,” said Jhall, talking to the Tribune.

Sarpanch Grewal said that the decision to oust two migrant families from the village was taken in an open meeting of the Gram Panchayat that was held on Tuesday. It was also decided unanimously that no migrant would be allowed to enroll as a voter in the village in the future, said Grewal.

“Having caught two minor children of migrant families committing theft at a religious place situated on Lohgarh Road red-handed, the villagers resolved that these families should be asked to leave the village within twenty-four hours so that other children don’t imitate the children in question,” said Grewal, adding that the then village panchayat had imposed fines against these families for similar allegations during June 2022 and cautioned them against continuing illegal activities.

Sarpanch Grewal had caught limelight after his social media posts about the strict stand against drug peddlers in the village drew the attention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, leading to a midnight demolition drive under the supervision of SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Dr Ankur Gupta.

A video showing the Chief Minister talking to Grewal had also gone viral in the region then. While the time given to the migrant families to leave the village has lapsed, Sarpanch Grewal said that one family has left and the other is searching for a new house.

Although the said minor children and their parents were present in the said Izlas and they had shown their inability to leave the village immediately, neither of the families has yet approached the administration to contest the said decision.

