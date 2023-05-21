Two minor boys drown in gurdwara sarovar in Sangrur village

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 21

Two minor boys drowned in the Sarvoar of a gurdwara in Phagguwala village under Bhawanigarh police station of district on Sunday. Police have started further investigations.

As per information, eight minor boys from surrounding villageshad gone to take a bath in the sarovar. Threeof them went towards deep side of the sarovar. While one of them was rescued, twodrowned.

After seeing their friends drowning, other boys raised the alarm. But by the time, residents reached the spot, both had died. The deceased have been identified as Jaskarn Singh (16) and Akshay (15).

Some relatives of the deceased said they had gone to Bhawanigarh to celebrate after clearing theirMatric exam.

“Two minor boys have died. We are conducting investigations,” said Jaspreet Singh, SHO Bhawanigarh police station.