Two minors drown in gurdwara sarovar in Sangrur village

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 21

Two minor boys today drowned in the sarvoar of a gurdwara at Phagguwala village under the Bhawanigarh police station in the district. The police have started the investigation.

As per information, eight minor boys from various surrounding villages had gone to the sarovar for bathing. Three of them entered deep waters.

After seeing their friends drowning, other boys raised the alarm. By the time residents reached there, two boys had died and one of them was saved.

The deceased were identified as Jaskarn Singh (16) and Akshay (15). Relatives of the deceased said the boys had gone to Bhawanigarh for a party after clearing their Class X exams.

“Two minor boys have died. We are probing the case,” said SHO Jaspreet Singh.