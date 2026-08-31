Two mobiles, tobacco products recovered in Amritsar

The Amritsar central jail authorities have recovered two keypad mobile phones, a SIM card and a large quantity of prohibited tobacco products from an unclaimed packet found on the high-security jail premises here.

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According to information, the recovery was made during a checking operation in the jail. The packet contained two keypad mobile phones, one SIM card, five mobile chargers, two charging adapters along with data cables, 226 packets of beedi, 21 packets of khaini, 10 packets of tobacco leaf, three packets of cigarettes, four cigarette boxes and two lighters.

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The recovery was reported by Amardeep Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, following which legal proceedings were initiated against the recovery of the prohibited items.

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A case has been registered under Sections 42(1) and 48(1) of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Service Act, 2026 in this connection.

The recovery of mobile phones and communication-related accessories from within the jail premises has once again raised concerns over the smuggling of prohibited articles into prisons. The jail authorities have been conducting checks to prevent inmates from accessing mobile phones and other banned material.