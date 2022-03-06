Two Moga girls among 3 back

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 5

Three more students, including two girls, from the district have returned safely from Ukraine. A senior official of the district administration said Sanjiti Khinderi, returned on Saturday.

Another student, Shubh Madan, returned last evening. The family members celebrated her arrival by cutting a cake. “I spent eight days in a bunker amid heavy shelling,” she said, adding all students stranded in Ukraine were facing the odds bravely despite shortage of water and food.

Baljinder Singh reached his native Gholia Khurd village this evening. Jashanpreet Singh, a student of Uzhhorod National University, returned home on February 27. Authorities had identified 10 students from the district who were stranded in Ukraine. —