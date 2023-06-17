Two more arrested for petrol station robbery

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 16

The police have arrested two more persons whose weapons were used for looting Rs 40.8 lakh from an employee of a petrol pump at Bhat Majra village.

Addressing media here today, SSP Ravjot Grewal said suspects Harpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh had robbed an employee of Rs 40.8 lakh at Bhat Majra village.

She said the police identified and arrested two persons whose licensed weapons were used by the suspects. They had been identified as Rajwinder Singh and Khajan Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran. She said they were in the petrol pump and transport business.

She said during investigation, it came to light that Rajwinder and Khajan handed over their weapons to their friends, who committed the crime.

SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav said three suspects were still at large. He said the police had got vital clues about their hideouts and raids were on to nab them.

Earlier, the police had claimed to have arrested the mastermind of the crime and recovered Rs 33.73 lakh along with a Kia car from him. This was achieved after a joint operation with the Fatehgarh Sahib police after a brief exchange of fire at Majatri village in Mohali district. Those arrested had been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh of Tarn Taran district. The police said a seven-member gang was involved in the robbery.