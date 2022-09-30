Two more die of swine flu in Moga district

Moga, September 29
Two more people have died of swine flu in Moga district in the past 48 hours. So far, four deaths have been reported in a couple of weeks in the district.
Mukhtiar Singh (77) of Ladhaieka village, who was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC & H) in Ludhiana on September 14, died due to swine flu this week.
Ramesh Kumar of Dharamkot was admitted to the DMC & Hospital on September 17 following symptoms of swine flu. He also breathed his last this week.
The Health Department has launched a door-to-door campaign in the affected areas to sensitise the masses.
Senior Medical Officer Dr Sukhpreet Singh Brar said, “We have intensified surveillance. There is no need to panic.”
He said a special ward has been set up at the district hospital for swine flu patients and medicines were being provided free of cost.
“Delay in seeking treatment has led to swine flu deaths in the district. Patients go to doctors only after experiencing breathlessness, thus precious time is wasted,” said Dr Brar.
Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said as many as 2,113 dengue cases had been reported till today.
