Two more LPU students held over violence

Two more students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged violence and arson on the campus on September 27, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 14.

The arrested students were identified as Ishush Mahajan of Ghumiarvi village in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, and Anuj of Unthai village in Thanesar tehsil of Kurukshetra, Haryana. Both were arrested in connection with FIR registered at the police station.

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The FIR was lodged against the duo on charges of mischief, robbery and damaging campus property.

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Meanwhile, the police reportedly questioned a girl student from Siwan village in Kaithal over a post she had uploaded on Reddit regarding reports of the alleged rape of a hostel resident at the campus by a worker. She was reportedly detained for questioning but was subsequently released. The circumstances surrounding the post and the police inquiry are part of the ongoing investigation.