DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Two more LPU students held over violence

Two more LPU students held over violence

Kaithal girl quizzed for Reddit post

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:56 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man from Himachal Pradesh has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Two more students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged violence and arson on the campus on September 27, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 14.

The arrested students were identified as Ishush Mahajan of Ghumiarvi village in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, and Anuj of Unthai village in Thanesar tehsil of Kurukshetra, Haryana. Both were arrested in connection with FIR registered at the police station.

Advertisement

The FIR was lodged against the duo on charges of mischief, robbery and damaging campus property.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police reportedly questioned a girl student from Siwan village in Kaithal over a post she had uploaded on Reddit regarding reports of the alleged rape of a hostel resident at the campus by a worker. She was reportedly detained for questioning but was subsequently released. The circumstances surrounding the post and the police inquiry are part of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts