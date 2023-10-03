Abohar: Two nabbed as youth dies of drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 2

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the death of Pradeep Kumar (25) of Kikkarkhera village who died of drug overdose.

Indira Nagari residents Kulwinder Singh Kinda and Happy Honey were arrested under Sections 304, 404 and 34 of the IPC after a case was registered last Friday. Pradeep Kumar’s body was found near the wall of a house in the Aggarwal Colony, a few metres away from Indira Nagari. The police took the body for the post-mortem examination, where it surfaced that he died due to drug overdose.

Pradeep’s father Sushil Kumar had informed the police that his son went to the village playground on Friday but did not return.

#Abohar #drug menace