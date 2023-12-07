Two nabbed with 1 kg heroin in Ferozepur sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Security agencies apprehended two persons near the International Border in the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday evening and seized about 1 kg heroin from their possession.

Base upon specific information, a joint naka was laid by the BSF and the Punjab Police near Nihale Kilcha and Gandhu Kilcha villages. The duo were caught while they were proceeding towards Ferozepur on a motorcycle.

In another incident, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Dugri village in the Gurdaspur sector. A packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing 555 gm heroin was found in the sugarcane fields nearby.

