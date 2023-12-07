Two nabbed with 1 kg heroin in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, December 6
Security agencies apprehended two persons near the International Border in the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday evening and seized about 1 kg heroin from their possession.
Base upon specific information, a joint naka was laid by the BSF and the Punjab Police near Nihale Kilcha and Gandhu Kilcha villages. The duo were caught while they were proceeding towards Ferozepur on a motorcycle.
In another incident, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Dugri village in the Gurdaspur sector. A packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing 555 gm heroin was found in the sugarcane fields nearby.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...