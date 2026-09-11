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Home / Punjab / Two Nihangs held after sword attack in Jalandhar

Two Nihangs held after sword attack in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:21 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said teams had been directed to keep a close watch on smugglers supplying drugs to Panchkula from outside the district. Representative Image/iStock
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Two Nihang brothers from Jalandhar were apprehended after one of them allegedly attacked a shop worker with a sword following a dispute over a Rs 60 sugarcane juice bill near the railway station in New Delhi, the police said.

The incident took place around 10.08 am near the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station. A PCR call was received at the Kamla Market police station regarding a sword assault and a request for an ambulance. According to the police, the accusd have been apprehended and legal action is being taken on the victim’s statement.

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